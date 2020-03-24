Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Price Target Raised to $5.00 at B. Riley

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $3.90 to $5.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 173.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HL. Scotiabank upgraded Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $2.75 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hecla Mining from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.67.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

HL stock opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $868.54 million, a PE ratio of -8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 47.43 and a beta of 1.31. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $3.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.55.

In other news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 17,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total transaction of $57,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,643.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,332,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,202 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,643,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,714,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,761,000 after purchasing an additional 613,205 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 102,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 19,450 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 332.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 66,775 shares during the period. 60.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.