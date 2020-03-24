Hedera Hashgraph 1-Day Volume Tops $13.58 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 24th. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for about $0.0341 or 0.00000513 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, OKEx and Upbit. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $130.30 million and approximately $13.58 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015063 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.90 or 0.02629078 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00185288 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 53.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00033489 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00034449 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00051182 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000172 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

HBAR is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,816,091,538 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC, Bittrex and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

