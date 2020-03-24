HedgeTrade Market Cap Hits $494.55 Million (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One HedgeTrade token can now be bought for about $1.72 or 0.00025457 BTC on exchanges including CoinTiger and Hotbit. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $494.55 million and $495,034.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded up 28% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007447 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003768 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00001124 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000477 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00038558 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,208,798 tokens. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

