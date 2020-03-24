Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Lifted to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HEINY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heineken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Shares of OTCMKTS HEINY traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.25. The stock had a trading volume of 79,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,938. The firm has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. Heineken has a twelve month low of $37.49 and a twelve month high of $57.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.51.
About Heineken
Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.
See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.