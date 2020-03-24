Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Lifted to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HEINY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heineken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS HEINY traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.25. The stock had a trading volume of 79,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,938. The firm has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. Heineken has a twelve month low of $37.49 and a twelve month high of $57.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.51.

About Heineken

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

