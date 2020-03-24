Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) Stock Position Raised by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 131,600 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.33% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $4,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 34,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 221,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on HLX. Johnson Rice raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.75 to $6.25 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.69.

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.72. The company had a trading volume of 46,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.94 million, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average is $8.03. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $170.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.17 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 3.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Owen E. Kratz acquired 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $375,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

