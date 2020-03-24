HempCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $377,101.18 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 44.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $377,101.18 and $190.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 48.8% higher against the dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00032708 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00085519 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,741.76 or 1.00312691 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 43.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00072376 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000751 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000322 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 255,634,557 coins and its circulating supply is 255,499,406 coins. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

