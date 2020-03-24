Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €72.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective from Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.74% from the company’s previous close.

HEN3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €91.00 ($105.81) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Independent Research set a €78.00 ($90.70) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €83.03 ($96.54).

FRA:HEN3 traded up €3.36 ($3.91) on Tuesday, reaching €70.08 ($81.49). 694,902 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is €83.75 and its 200-day moving average is €90.85. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($150.76).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

