Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,076,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,625 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.42% of Henry Schein worth $138,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 200.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 448,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,506,000 after purchasing an additional 897,302 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 201.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 559,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,324,000 after purchasing an additional 373,600 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 125.2% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 407,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,184,000 after purchasing an additional 226,488 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 598.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 154,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,327,000 after purchasing an additional 132,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 295,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,734,000 after purchasing an additional 113,121 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $406,919.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 265,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,267,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $43.18 on Tuesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $73.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.34 and a 200 day moving average of $65.22.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

