Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) PT Lowered to $11.00 at B. Riley

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 61.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hercules Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.15.

Hercules Capital stock opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $881.09 million, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.85. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $70.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.47 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 64.81% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 31.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

