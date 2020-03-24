Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 39.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HTZ. ValuEngine downgraded Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hertz Global from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Hertz Global in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hertz Global in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

NYSE HTZ traded up $1.70 on Tuesday, reaching $8.28. 7,592,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,756,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.55. The company has a market cap of $730.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.20. Hertz Global has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $20.85.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Hertz Global had a positive return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. Hertz Global’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hertz Global will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hertz Global news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 6,387,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,651,546.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 1,285,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $10,011,092.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Hertz Global by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 13,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hertz Global by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Hertz Global during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Hertz Global by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hertz Global during the 4th quarter worth $260,000.

Hertz Global Company Profile

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

