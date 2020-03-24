Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) Shares Acquired by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,716 shares during the period. Hess Midstream Partners makes up about 2.3% of NBW Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. NBW Capital LLC owned 0.66% of Hess Midstream Partners worth $8,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in Hess Midstream Partners by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 66,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 37,550 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $499,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Hess Midstream Partners by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 463,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

HESM traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $8.75. 273,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,563. The firm has a market cap of $465.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.55. Hess Midstream Partners LP has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.40.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Hess Midstream Partners LP will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HESM. TheStreet cut shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “b” rating to an “e+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.56 per share, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. J Letwin acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $69,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,914.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hess Midstream Partners Company Profile

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

