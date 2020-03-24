H&H International Investment LLC Raises Stock Position in Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO)

H&H International Investment LLC boosted its position in Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) by 76.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares during the quarter. Sogou comprises 0.1% of H&H International Investment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. H&H International Investment LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Sogou worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Sogou by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sogou in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sogou in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Sogou by 51.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sogou in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SOGO traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.44. The stock had a trading volume of 24,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,629. Sogou Inc has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average of $4.77.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Sogou had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sogou Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Sogou from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.42.

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

