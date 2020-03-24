Hidden Lake Asset Management LP Purchases New Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Hidden Lake Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,000. Alibaba Group makes up 1.5% of Hidden Lake Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,789,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $591,716,000 after buying an additional 111,826 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 51,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,896,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,234,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,829,000 after buying an additional 457,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.07.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $10.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.00. 10,383,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,413,728. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $147.95 and a 1 year high of $231.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $206.58 and a 200 day moving average of $196.10.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

