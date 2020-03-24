Hidden Lake Asset Management LP Purchases Shares of 3,200 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hidden Lake Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,913,000. Amazon.com accounts for 5.1% of Hidden Lake Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $743,000. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $835,000. Noked Israel Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,941,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $33.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,936.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,359,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,758,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.16, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,970.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,842.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price objective (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective (up from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,330.42.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

