Hidden Lake Asset Management LP Takes $1.76 Million Position in GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS)

Hidden Lake Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 76,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,000. GDS makes up approximately 1.5% of Hidden Lake Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP owned 0.06% of GDS as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in GDS by 231.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in GDS during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new position in GDS during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in GDS by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GDS during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

GDS stock traded up $4.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.03. 848,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.83 and a beta of 2.38. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a 12 month low of $30.90 and a 12 month high of $65.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GDS from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of GDS in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. GDS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

GDS Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

