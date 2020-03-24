Highside Global Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Highside Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 159,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,000. Pegasystems makes up approximately 7.3% of Highside Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Highside Global Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Pegasystems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pegasystems by 23.7% during the third quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 2,065,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,572,000 after acquiring an additional 395,247 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the third quarter worth $122,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,438,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 31,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 20,562 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 8.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEGA traded up $5.02 on Tuesday, hitting $68.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,738. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $103.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.39 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.34 and a 200-day moving average of $79.09.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $276.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.22 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 9.92%. Pegasystems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is -9.60%.

In other Pegasystems news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $1,121,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 299,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,990,478.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.71.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

