Highside Global Management LLC Acquires New Shares in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Highside Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 227,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,758,000. World Wrestling Entertainment comprises about 8.5% of Highside Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Highside Global Management LLC owned 0.29% of World Wrestling Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WWE. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $145,858,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $116,085,000. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 9,036,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,174,000 after buying an additional 1,228,843 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,968,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,667,000 after buying an additional 400,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 636,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,272,000 after buying an additional 364,412 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patricia A. Gottesman sold 3,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $126,402.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,592 shares in the company, valued at $429,947.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

WWE traded up $1.13 on Tuesday, hitting $38.85. 40,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,121,700. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.10 and a 52 week high of $100.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.96.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $322.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 56.47%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WWE. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment to in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $77.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from to in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. World Wrestling Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

