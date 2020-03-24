Highside Global Management LLC Buys New Shares in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Highside Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 138,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,387,000. Godaddy comprises about 5.4% of Highside Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Highside Global Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Godaddy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,616,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,328 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Godaddy by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,382,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,546 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Godaddy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,828,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,633,000 after acquiring an additional 86,784 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Godaddy by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,578,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,018,000 after acquiring an additional 530,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Godaddy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,729,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,396,000 after acquiring an additional 70,142 shares during the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Godaddy alerts:

In related news, insider Nima Kelly sold 661 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $40,486.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $61,871.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,161.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,943 shares of company stock valued at $9,358,836. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Godaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Godaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Godaddy to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Godaddy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.11.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY traded up $4.81 on Tuesday, hitting $53.58. The company had a trading volume of 76,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,974. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.70. Godaddy Inc has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $82.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.26 and a beta of 0.57.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Godaddy had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $780.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.03 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Godaddy Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Godaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.