Highside Global Management LLC Invests $10.97 Million in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN)

Highside Global Management LLC purchased a new position in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 130,843 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,966,000. InterXion comprises about 6.3% of Highside Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Highside Global Management LLC owned about 0.17% of InterXion at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterXion by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of InterXion in the 4th quarter worth $1,344,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of InterXion by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,946,000 after buying an additional 7,120 shares during the last quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of InterXion in the 4th quarter worth $6,513,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of InterXion in the 3rd quarter worth $884,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INXN stock remained flat at $$77.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. InterXion Holding NV has a twelve month low of $64.29 and a twelve month high of $102.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.55. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INXN. ValuEngine raised shares of InterXion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InterXion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

InterXion Company Profile

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

