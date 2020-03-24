Highside Global Management LLC Invests $8.55 Million in TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET)

Highside Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 151,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,548,000. TriNet Group accounts for approximately 4.9% of Highside Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Highside Global Management LLC owned 0.22% of TriNet Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 13,098 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 923,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,678 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.36. The company had a trading volume of 10,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,013. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.13. TriNet Group Inc has a 1-year low of $27.79 and a 1-year high of $76.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The firm had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.73 million. Analysts anticipate that TriNet Group Inc will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TNET. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

In other news, Director L.P. Agi-T acquired 144,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $6,738,035.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wayne B. Lowell sold 7,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $464,309.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 377,494 shares of company stock worth $18,764,507 and sold 147,159 shares worth $8,341,716. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.