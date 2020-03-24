Highside Global Management LLC Invests $9.75 Million in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Highside Global Management LLC bought a new position in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 151,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,000. Black Knight makes up about 5.6% of Highside Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Highside Global Management LLC owned 0.10% of Black Knight as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,205,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,897,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,858,000 after purchasing an additional 30,886 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 232,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 11,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $839,749.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,354,166.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Black Knight stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.30. 14,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,335. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 67.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. Black Knight Inc has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $76.44.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.98 million. On average, analysts expect that Black Knight Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKI has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Black Knight to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Black Knight from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Knight Equity downgraded Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.58.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

