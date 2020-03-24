Highside Global Management LLC Makes New $9.82 Million Investment in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Highside Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,817,000. Fair Isaac comprises about 5.6% of Highside Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Highside Global Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Fair Isaac at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,500 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.03, for a total transaction of $637,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,779,791.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 10,913 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.72, for a total value of $4,591,317.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,066,352.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,789 shares of company stock worth $44,101,440 in the last 90 days. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FICO traded up $22.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.48. 6,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,658. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 1.07. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $177.65 and a twelve month high of $436.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 76.72%. The company had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $424.00.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.