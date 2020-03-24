Highside Global Management LLC Purchases Shares of 208,000 GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

Highside Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 208,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,737,000. GCI Liberty makes up about 8.5% of Highside Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Highside Global Management LLC owned 0.20% of GCI Liberty as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLIBA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in GCI Liberty by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLIBA traded up $4.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.59. The company had a trading volume of 13,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22. GCI Liberty Inc has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $79.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.44.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $6.99. The company had revenue of $232.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.00 million. GCI Liberty had a net margin of 216.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that GCI Liberty Inc will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $3,592,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 867,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,309,613.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 79,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $3,492,943.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 842,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,073,964.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GLIBA. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of GCI Liberty from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of GCI Liberty from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.17.

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

