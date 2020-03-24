Highside Global Management LLC Takes Position in Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR)

Highside Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 634,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,522,000. Avantor accounts for 6.6% of Highside Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Highside Global Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Avantor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Avantor by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 26,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 3,328.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.15.

AVTR stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.77. 29,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,549,675. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average is $16.23. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28. Avantor Inc has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $19.58.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Avantor Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $350,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,088.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

