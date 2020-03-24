Highside Global Management LLC Takes Position in IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Highside Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in IAA (NYSE:IAA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 206,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,704,000. IAA makes up approximately 5.6% of Highside Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Highside Global Management LLC owned 0.15% of IAA at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of IAA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in IAA in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in IAA in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IAA in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in IAA in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get IAA alerts:

IAA stock traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.06. 22,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,787. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion and a PE ratio of 15.71. IAA has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $51.74.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $355.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.11 million. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that IAA will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IAA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of IAA from $53.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of IAA from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.