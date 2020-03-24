Hilltop Holdings Inc. Acquires 3,690 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 320.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTN. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 59,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after buying an additional 33,631 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,412,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Raytheon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,567,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTN traded up $12.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.46. The stock had a trading volume of 956,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,611,799. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.35. Raytheon has a 12 month low of $103.00 and a 12 month high of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.93.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RTN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on shares of Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.60.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $720,545.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,372.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,921 shares of company stock worth $2,686,707 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

