Hilltop Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 92.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,413 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 537,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,149,000 after acquiring an additional 51,188 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 89.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 12,158 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 12,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 258,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,041,000 after acquiring an additional 11,755 shares during the last quarter.

JPST stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.28. 812,866 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.43.

