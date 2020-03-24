Hilltop Holdings Inc. Invests $1.14 Million in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 103,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Global X Uranium ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 45,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 68,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 128,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter.

URA traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,668. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average is $10.65. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $12.99.

