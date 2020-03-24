Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE: HMLP):

3/20/2020 – Hoegh LNG Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hoegh LNG Partners LP is a provider of floating LNG services under long-term contracts. The Company owns and operates floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) which act as floating LNG import terminals, and LNG carriers which transport the LNG to its markets. Hoegh LNG Partners LP is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

3/17/2020 – Hoegh LNG Partners was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/3/2020 – Hoegh LNG Partners was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/3/2020 – Hoegh LNG Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hoegh LNG Partners LP is a provider of floating LNG services under long-term contracts. The Company owns and operates floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) which act as floating LNG import terminals, and LNG carriers which transport the LNG to its markets. Hoegh LNG Partners LP is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

3/2/2020 – Hoegh LNG Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Hoegh LNG Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hoegh LNG Partners LP is a provider of floating LNG services under long-term contracts. The Company owns and operates floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) which act as floating LNG import terminals, and LNG carriers which transport the LNG to its markets. Hoegh LNG Partners LP is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

2/28/2020 – Hoegh LNG Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $21.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:HMLP opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $173.65 million, a PE ratio of 3.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.51. Hoegh LNG Partners LP has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $19.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $7,815,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC increased its position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 139,979 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 71,283 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

