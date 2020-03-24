Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Price Target Cut to C$18.00

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$37.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HCG. Raymond James set a C$37.00 target price on Home Capital Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Home Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$38.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$26.33.

Shares of HCG stock traded up C$1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$15.51. 350,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,901. Home Capital Group has a 1 year low of C$13.67 and a 1 year high of C$35.49. The stock has a market cap of $768.39 million and a PE ratio of 6.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.50.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$123.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$120.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Home Capital Group will post 3.92829 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides deposit, mortgage lending, retail credit, and credit card issuing services in Canada. It offers various deposit products, such as savings accounts; and single-family residential and insured residential lending, as well as residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending services.

