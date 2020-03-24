Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,721,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 551,364 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.52% of Honeywell International worth $658,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $11.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,484,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,866,777. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.91. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $80.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HON. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.93.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.