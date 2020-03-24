Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Shares Purchased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,886 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 1.07% of Hooker Furniture worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HOFT. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Hooker Furniture alerts:

Shares of Hooker Furniture stock opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $161.00 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.66. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $31.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HOFT shares. Sidoti cut their target price on shares of Hooker Furniture from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hooker Furniture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Hooker Furniture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Hooker Furniture Profile

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture in the United States. The company operates through Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and All Other segments. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.