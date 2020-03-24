HOQU Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. HOQU has a market capitalization of $124,949.41 and approximately $368,355.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOQU token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, HitBTC, BitForex and IDEX. In the last week, HOQU has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.42 or 0.02657119 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00184907 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 82.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00041697 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034458 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

HOQU Token Profile

HOQU’s genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io. HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Cobinhood, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

