Horizen Market Capitalization Achieves $46.95 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.40 or 0.00080851 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, Upbit, Cryptopia and OKEx. Horizen has a market capitalization of $46.95 million and $2.69 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00486490 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00113921 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002512 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 54.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002951 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 8,701,650 coins. Horizen’s official website is horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

Horizen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, COSS, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, DragonEX, BiteBTC, OKEx, Binance, Graviex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

