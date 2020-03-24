HorusPay Trading Up 88.8% Over Last Week (HORUS)

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded 36% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One HorusPay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX and BigONE. During the last week, HorusPay has traded 88.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. HorusPay has a market capitalization of $550,958.07 and approximately $29.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015045 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.12 or 0.02624173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00184794 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00033235 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00034370 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 81.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

HorusPay Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. The official website for HorusPay is horuspay.io. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HorusPay Token Trading

HorusPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HorusPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HorusPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

