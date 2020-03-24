Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 55.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TWNK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Hostess Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.66. The company had a trading volume of 330,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,462. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average is $13.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.60. Hostess Brands has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $216.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.66 million. Equities analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 91,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $1,301,538.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 616,953 shares of company stock worth $8,736,958. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hostess Brands by 312.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

