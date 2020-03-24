Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) Director Roy W. Haley Acquires 49,000 Shares

Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) Director Roy W. Haley acquired 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $85,750.00.

Houston Wire & Cable stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.75. The company had a trading volume of 271,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Houston Wire & Cable has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $6.33. The company has a market capitalization of $35.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.97.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houston Wire & Cable during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Houston Wire & Cable in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houston Wire & Cable during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Houston Wire & Cable by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 244,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 22,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Houston Wire & Cable by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 41,952 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houston Wire & Cable Company Profile

Houston Wire & Cable Company, through its subsidiaries, sells electrical and mechanical wire and cable, industrial fasteners, hardware, and related services in the United States. It offers wire and cable products, including continuous and interlocked armor cables; control and power cables; electronic wires and cables; flexible and portable cords; instrumentation and thermocouple cables; lead and high temperature cables; medium voltage cables; and premise and category wires and cables, primary and secondary aluminum distribution cables, and steel wire ropes and wire rope slings, as well as synthetic fiber rope slings, chains, shackles, and other related hardware and corrosion resistant products.

