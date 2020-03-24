HSBC (LON:HSBA) Cut to Sell at Societe Generale

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was downgraded by equities researchers at Societe Generale to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 450 ($5.92) price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 600 ($7.89). Societe Generale’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.97) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, February 17th. Citigroup raised HSBC to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded HSBC to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.23) target price (down previously from GBX 560 ($7.37)) on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 559 ($7.35).

HSBA opened at GBX 494.65 ($6.51) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.71. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 5.76 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 741 ($9.75). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 531.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 577.30.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 45,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 562 ($7.39), for a total transaction of £254,108.30 ($334,265.06). Also, insider Noel Quinn sold 8,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 482 ($6.34), for a total transaction of £39,702.34 ($52,226.18). Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,640 shares of company stock valued at $64,454,610.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

