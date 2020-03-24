Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 939,678 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,487 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.09% of Huntington Bancshares worth $14,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard W. Neu bought 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,532.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 216,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.86. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.43.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

