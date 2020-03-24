Huobi Token (HT) Price Hits $3.41

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One Huobi Token token can currently be bought for $3.41 or 0.00050683 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Bibox, DDEX and Huobi. Over the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $771.68 million and $176.45 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Huobi Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000649 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.26 or 0.04091047 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00064940 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00037235 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006074 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014735 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010914 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003488 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

HT is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 226,294,793 tokens. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal.

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

Huobi Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi, Bibox, DDEX and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.