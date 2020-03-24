Hydro Price Tops $0.0003 (HYDRO)

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 24th. Hydro has a market cap of $3.25 million and approximately $456,110.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including BitMart, Bittrex, IDAX and IDEX. Over the last week, Hydro has traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00051023 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000653 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $275.63 or 0.04179625 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00066018 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00037036 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015172 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00011134 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003563 BTC.

About Hydro

Hydro is a token. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,783,834,956 tokens. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi.

Buying and Selling Hydro

Hydro can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, CoinEx, DEx.top, Fatbtc, IDEX, BitMart, Bittrex, Upbit, BitForex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

