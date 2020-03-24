Hydro Protocol (HOT) Trading Up 12.9% Over Last Week

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including HADAX, Bancor Network, Ethfinex and Bgogo. In the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. Hydro Protocol has a total market cap of $863,789.01 and approximately $16,933.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hydro Protocol Profile

Hydro Protocol (CRYPTO:HOT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io. Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol. Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com.

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, HADAX, OKEx and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

