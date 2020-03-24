Hyperion 1-Day Volume Tops $1.34 Million (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Hyperion token can now be bought for about $0.0660 or 0.00001000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bgogo, CoinExchange, Hotbit and Bibox. Hyperion has a market capitalization of $20.90 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hyperion has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hyperion Profile

Hyperion's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. Hyperion's official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical. Hyperion's official website is www.hyn.space.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hyperion

Hyperion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Hotbit, Bibox and Bgogo. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

