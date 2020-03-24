I/O Coin Price Tops $0.0498 on Exchanges (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 24th. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0498 or 0.00000749 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $900,201.18 and $2,645.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, I/O Coin has traded up 37.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.67 or 0.01032291 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00044480 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000112 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About I/O Coin

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin's total supply is 18,058,711 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

