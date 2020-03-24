IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Stake Lifted by Aristeia Capital LLC

Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 83.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,557,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706,592 shares during the quarter. IAC/InterActiveCorp comprises approximately 25.6% of Aristeia Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Aristeia Capital LLC owned about 1.84% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $387,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $825,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. III Capital Management acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $873,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

IAC opened at $131.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $278.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.01.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $2,267,360. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush reduced their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $295.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $256.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.65.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

