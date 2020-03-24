Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,241,001 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 82,300 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.26% of Iamgold worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Iamgold by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,323,898 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $206,358,000 after purchasing an additional 729,520 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iamgold by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 49,949,980 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $186,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,930 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in shares of Iamgold by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 21,698,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $81,302,000 after acquiring an additional 645,028 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Iamgold by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,521,377 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,910,000 after acquiring an additional 220,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iamgold by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 3,694,031 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,779,000 after acquiring an additional 93,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAG stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.26. 8,999,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,695,136. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.14. Iamgold Corp has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.75.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Iamgold had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 38.73%. The firm had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Iamgold Corp will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IAG shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Iamgold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Iamgold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Iamgold from $3.75 to $3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

