Iclick Interactive Asia Group (ICLK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 31st. Analysts expect Iclick Interactive Asia Group to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

ICLK opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $242.38 million, a PE ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49.

Several analysts have recently commented on ICLK shares. ValuEngine raised Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Iclick Interactive Asia Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Iclick Interactive Asia Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.19.

About Iclick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing.

