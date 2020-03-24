ICON Trading 16.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. ICON has a market cap of $110.39 million and $17.40 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ICON has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00003132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Bithumb, ABCC and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015107 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $174.82 or 0.02629001 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00185652 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00025607 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 58.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00033446 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00034420 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000173 BTC.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (ICX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 530,093,288 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation.

Buying and Selling ICON

ICON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Rfinex, OKEx, Bitbns, Upbit, Huobi, DragonEX, Gate.io, Binance, Allbit, HitBTC, Hotbit, CoinTiger, ABCC, Bithumb, IDEX and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

