ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) Holdings Lowered by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,474 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of ICU Medical worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the third quarter valued at $35,745,000. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 747,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $139,827,000 after purchasing an additional 164,615 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 386,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,520,000 after purchasing an additional 113,964 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 11.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,119,000 after purchasing an additional 54,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 70,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,985,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $162.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 0.75. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $148.89 and a 1-year high of $259.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.32.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.85 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 7.98%. ICU Medical’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ICU Medical news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total value of $49,330.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,246.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.13, for a total value of $452,957.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55 shares in the company, valued at $10,017.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on ICU Medical from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised ICU Medical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet raised ICU Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.33.

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

