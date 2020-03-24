IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.45% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $101,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 111,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $11.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.11. 21,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,953. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $258.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.24. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $296.25.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.60 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 283.27% and a net margin of 17.77%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total transaction of $11,493,167.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 847,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,984,768.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDXX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.86.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

